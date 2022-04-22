Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.41

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.41 and last traded at $80.27, with a volume of 399725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,095,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,450,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,437 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $158,774,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $141,100,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $101,780,000.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

