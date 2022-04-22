Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 6.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.