Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.90

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 29304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.14.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.62.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

