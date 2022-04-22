Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Up to $9.13

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $9.54. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1,723 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 131,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter worth about $324,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and brokerage activities.

