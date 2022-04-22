CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Up to $39.69

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $41.24. CRH shares last traded at $41.31, with a volume of 12,028 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on CRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($60.22) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CRH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,236,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,172,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 886,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 258,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

