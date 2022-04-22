CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,248,382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.51% of CSG Systems International worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 245,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 44,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $257.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

