Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 74.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after purchasing an additional 635,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 272,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 229,113 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,149,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 193,262 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,758,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 4,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William C. Green bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABR opened at $17.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.83. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

