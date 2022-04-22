Cwm LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 1,504.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 71,331 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 68,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $42.98 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $57.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

