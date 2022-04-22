Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 1,409 VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $23.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.42 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

