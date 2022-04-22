Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 1,677 Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,076,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,490,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 209,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,902,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,566,000 after purchasing an additional 119,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,838 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

