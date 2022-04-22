Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 227 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.31.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $156.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.49 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.82.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

