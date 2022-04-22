Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 262 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTEK. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,866,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,852,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.01 and a twelve month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.