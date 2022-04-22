Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 321 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 321 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARW. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of ARW opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.