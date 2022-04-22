Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 4,185 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.16. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.18.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -18.02%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

