Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 871 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $4,469,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

