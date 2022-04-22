Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 903 Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 152.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

PBJ stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

