Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 433,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,943,000 after buying an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $165.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

