Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,986,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,287,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 201,582 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $7.09 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

