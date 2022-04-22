Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Equinox Gold by 105.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,757 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 24.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $460,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.55.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 44.51% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.