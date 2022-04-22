Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.15.

