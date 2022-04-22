Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 857 Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 313,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 182,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 19,904 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

OMFL opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.