Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 900 ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.
Shares of BATS DTEC opened at $39.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47.
