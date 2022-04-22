Cwm LLC Invests $41,000 in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,753,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 34,876 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

FYLD stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38.

