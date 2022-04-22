Cwm LLC Invests $42,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,167,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 82,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHAK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.59.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $114.72.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.06 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

