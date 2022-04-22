Cwm LLC Invests $43,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

FERG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.37.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($195.16) to £140 ($182.15) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

