Cwm LLC Invests $43,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $4,945,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,171,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $337.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a one year low of $313.85 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,720 shares of company stock worth $138,525,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

