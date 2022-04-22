Cwm LLC Invests $43,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,414,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth about $4,945,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RH by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,171,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $337.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. RH has a one year low of $313.85 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,720 shares of company stock worth $138,525,728 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

