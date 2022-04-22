Cwm LLC Invests $44,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

NYSE DFP opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

