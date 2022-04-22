Cwm LLC Invests $44,000 in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFIG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 28,054 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PFIG opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $27.38.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.