Cwm LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 890,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

