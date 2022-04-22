Cwm LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,251,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,604,000 after purchasing an additional 632,063 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,816,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,800,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.89.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

