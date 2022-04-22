Cwm LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.56. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

