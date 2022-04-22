Cwm LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Universal Display by 1,565.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at $3,685,000. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $135.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.29. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $128.21 and a 52-week high of $239.94.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

