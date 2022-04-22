Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.01 million, a P/E ratio of -188.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $26.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.