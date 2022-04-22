Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 51.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock worth $4,324,842.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

