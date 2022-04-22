Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHO opened at $55.80 on Friday. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a 1-year low of $52.64 and a 1-year high of $66.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30.

