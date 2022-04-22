Cwm LLC Purchases New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,907,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,550 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 828,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,884,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 760,753 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,521,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after buying an additional 611,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $5.13 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

