Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 1,525 First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 936,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 148,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

MMLG stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $29.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.