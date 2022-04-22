Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 277 Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after purchasing an additional 359,759 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after buying an additional 142,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 69.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after buying an additional 240,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.85. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.12.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

