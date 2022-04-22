Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 4,437 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Organogenesis by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Organogenesis by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORGO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In related news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $128.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.35 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 50.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.