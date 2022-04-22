Cwm LLC Purchases Shares of 760 Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 478.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 80,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,860,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 92.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 107,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,753,000.
NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.13. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $52.68.
