Cwm LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WASH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 28,015 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $875.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

