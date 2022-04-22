Cwm LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,490,000 after buying an additional 1,994,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 189.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,665,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 1,090,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,090,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,725,000 after purchasing an additional 862,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,845,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,416,000 after purchasing an additional 841,258 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.77. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

AMCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

