Cwm LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 80.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 120.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on OLN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.06%.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.