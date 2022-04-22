Cwm LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,567,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255,671 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,802,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,096 shares during the period.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

