Cwm LLC Takes $45,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,259,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

XAR stock opened at $120.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $136.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.