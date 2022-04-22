Cwm LLC Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in AerCap by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.13.

NYSE AER opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

