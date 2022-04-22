Cwm LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $10.56 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.70%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

