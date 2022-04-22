Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DUAVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($172.04) to €198.00 ($212.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

DUAVF opened at $165.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.10. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a one year low of $97.16 and a one year high of $173.91.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

