Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DUAVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($172.04) to €198.00 ($212.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

DUAVF opened at $165.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.10. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a one year low of $97.16 and a one year high of $173.91.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

