Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after acquiring an additional 282,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 858,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.
In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
