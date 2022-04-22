Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after acquiring an additional 282,457 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 858,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after acquiring an additional 94,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $47.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.