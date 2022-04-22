David Cordani Sells 3,717 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Cordani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cigna alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $264.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average is $227.08.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Cigna by 45.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.